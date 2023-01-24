Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
US News and World Report
STMicro Tops Forecasts on Autos and Industrial Demand
LONDON (Reuters) -European chipmaker STMicroelectronics beat fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations on Thursday, as strong demand from automotive and industrial customers helped it cope with challenging economic conditions. Shares in the company, whose clients include iPhone maker Apple and electric carmaker Tesla, jumped as much as 9% to a one-year...
US News and World Report
J&J Expects Inflation, China COVID Hit to Carry Into 2023
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it sees the impact from high inflation carrying into 2023 and expects China's major COVID-19 outbreak to dent sales at its medical devices unit in the first half of the year. Inflation has hurt demand for consumer health products and driven up...
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
Motley Fool
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023
The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Tissue maker Essity sees bigger energy hit after earnings beat
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Essity (ESSITYa.ST) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Thursday as price increases and government aid offset energy costs at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue.
US News and World Report
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
Boeing Reports Disappointing Q4 Earnings, But CEO Sees 'Explosive Start' To 2023 In Company's 'Sweet Spot'
Boeing Co BA shares are taking off after being trapped on the runway for most of the morning. The company turned in disappointing fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, but CEO Dave Calhoun says the planemaker has tailwinds under its wings. "If we look at the way we finished the quarter, we...
Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.
Comments / 0