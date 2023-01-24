Regulators should not legitimize ‘purely speculative’ crypto activity: Singapore’s monetary authority chief

Read full article on original website
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Coinbase was hit with a $3.6 million fine by the Dutch central bank for failure to properly register in the country
Coinbase is being fined $3.6 million for failing to register its crypto services to customers in the Netherlands, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Thursday. DNB says that the company should have obtained the correct registration under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act before operating in the country.
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday.
How the Feds Could Regulate Crypto (and Why All Is Not Lost for Investors)
Threats of impending cryptocurrency regulation have dominated headlines in recent months, but all is not lost for crypto investors. Here are a few protections that stand in the way of a federal crypto showdown.
investing.com
Binance’s Commingling of Funds: A Wake-Up Call for Better Crypto Regulations
© Reuters. Binance’s Commingling of Funds: A Wake-Up Call for Better Crypto Regulations. Binance kept reserves for minted B-Tokens in the same wallet as customer funds, according to its website. “Binance 8” wallet balance exceeded digital assets issued on BNB chains, indicating customer funds were commingled. Recent...
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
coinjournal.net
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
wealthinsidermag.com
Bank of America: ‘Digital Currencies Appear Inevitable’
Bank of America says “digital currencies appear inevitable,” adding that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are “a natural evolution of today’s monetary and payment systems.” The bank expects “private sector beneficiaries to emerge in all phases of CBDC implementation.”. Bank of America...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s $3.6M Dutch Fine Shows Crypto Will Hit Road Bumps as It Goes Mainstream
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase’sfine for “very serious” breaches of Dutch crypto registration procedures reveals some of the many pitfalls the industry faces as it works towards operating within the regulatory fold. The charge sheet...
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
