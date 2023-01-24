ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD discovers murder-suicide in Montrose area apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another murder-suicide incident happened in Houston, this time in the Montrose area on Wednesday night. A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in an apartment complex at 1007 Van Buren Street near West Dallas Street. Authorities say they went to do...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

League City man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say

GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

