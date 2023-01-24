Read full article on original website
cw39.com
HPD discovers murder-suicide in Montrose area apartment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another murder-suicide incident happened in Houston, this time in the Montrose area on Wednesday night. A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in an apartment complex at 1007 Van Buren Street near West Dallas Street. Authorities say they went to do...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
cw39.com
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
Texas Woman Believed To Be 'High-Heeled Hijacker' Arrested On Robbery, Kidnapping Charges
Lisa Marie Coleman is suspected of committing a series of robberies in the Houston area. A Texas woman suspected of being the "High-Heeled Hijacker" is in custody after weeks on the run, police say. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, was arrested Thursday and is accused of carrying out no less than...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation with woman in South Acres, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night. It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight....
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
Click2Houston.com
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. His older sister told police she...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
cw39.com
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
cw39.com
League City man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say
GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.
