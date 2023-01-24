Read full article on original website
Related
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Treasure Hunters Swarm Dutch Town Looking for Nazi Loot
Treasure hunters armed with metal detectors have flocked to a small Dutch town to dig for buried Nazi loot after the publication of a map from World War II. The frenzy started a few weeks ago when the government released a trove of documents—among them a hand-drawn map marked with a red X to show where German soldiers supposedly stashed jewelry and cash stolen from a bank hit by a bomb in 1944. “It is of course spectacular news that has enthralled the whole village,” local resident Marco Roodveldt told the Associated Press. But no one has found a thing, and it’s not clear they would be allowed to keep it anyway.Read it at Associated Press
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Army Pfc. Green accounted for from the Vietnam War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green, 19, of Ramona, California, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi. Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is the concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?
Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Maurice Rose: The Highest Ranking US Officer Killed By the Enemy In Europe During WWII
Maurice Rose lived through the horrors of the First World War and bravely returned to the battlefield when the global population was plunged into conflict once more. The Jewish major general never lived to see the German surrender in 1945, but his legacy is an inspiration to servicemen and civilians alike.
What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?
The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
Remains of 11,000-year-old human uncovered
An archeologist from Cumbria has discovered the remains of some of northern Britain’s earliest humans.Found at Heaning Wood Bone Cave in Great Urswick, south Cumbria, the cave has been confirmed as a burial site by experts from an international team from the University of Central Lancashire.Local archeologist Martin Stables has been working at the site since 2016, with academic analysts brought into interpret the evidence.Mr Stables has previously discovered human and animal bone, stone tools, and prehistoric pottery at the site.He told reporters: “After six years digging it’s all ended up in a place I never expected it to get...
30 incredible sunken wrecks from WWI and WWII
A look at some of the most notable underwater wrecks from WWI and WWII.
Military.com
A Marine Predicted All of World War II in the Pacific 20 Years Before Pearl Harbor
When people think of World War II Marines, they probably think of John Basilone, "Pappy" Boyington or Chesty Puller. It's unlikely anyone thinks about Earl Hancock "Pete" Ellis. It's most likely because Ellis died in 1923, but he should be counted, because he accurately predicted everything about the coming war with Japan, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to the island-hopping campaign that led to Japan's final defeat.
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Crazy Major’ Henry Dobrzański Refused to Back Down Against the German Invasion of Poland
Already a well-established soldier by the time the Second World War broke out, Maj. Henryk Dobrzański became even more famous following his service for being the conflict’s first partisan, alongside the rest of his Polish unit. This is the story of the legendary “Hubal,” an impressive equestrian, decorated military hero and fighter dedicated to his people.
World War II Killed More Americans Than Any Other War
There are two categories of people who die in war: combatants and civilians. America has fought two wars with extremely high fatality rates. The first was the Civil War. Counting both the Union and Confederate sides, about 214,000 soldiers died, along with 450,000 civilians. (These were the most violent Civil War battles.) World War II, […]
Comments / 0