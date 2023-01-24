Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
McMaster: Infrastructure, education, and law enforcement are key to future success
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster delivered the State of the State Address at the state capitol Wednesday night. That roughly hour-long speech covered a number of issues he said will determine the future of South Carolina. Governor McMaster's main three points were improving the state's infrastructure, education, and law enforcement. He talked about millions of dollars that he wants for each of those key areas and even some new laws he wants to see passed.
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
abcnews4.com
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
abcnews4.com
PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 2 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigative Reporter Anne Emerson is joined by former Attorney General Charlie Condon and Executive Producer Drew Tripp for analysis of Day 2 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The day saw the last of the preliminary jury panels whittled down before final jury selection.
abcnews4.com
SNAP emergency allotments to end for SC households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end SNAP emergency allotments to all South Carolina households starting at the end of the month. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved January as a transition month for the Palmetto State - starting February 1st, all...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT begins work on resurfacing 90 miles of interstate highways
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385, and 526 will be resurfaced in the South Carolina Department of Transportation's (SCDOT) newest projects. Work began on resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina's interstate highways on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the SCDOT. The work is part of the SCDOT's strategic 10-year-plan.
abcnews4.com
Sea breeze makes St. George the 2022 lightning capital of SC
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sea breeze coming off the ocean is nice and refreshing on a hot summer day, but oftentimes, that is where thunderstorms develop. When they move inland, they merge with thunderstorms rolling in from the west, typically meeting overtop of St. George. That's why...
abcnews4.com
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
abcnews4.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
abcnews4.com
Former baseball coach Jerry Stoots, second person found dead in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former long-time Lowcountry baseball coach Jerry Stoots and one other person were found dead in Lake Moultrie Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News 4 on Wednesday. Stoots, 75, of Goose Creek, and Lee Barry Watkins, 68, of North Charleston,...
abcnews4.com
Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
abcnews4.com
2 transported after rollover crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson reported just after 2:30 p.m. that two people were transported with moderate injuries following the crash on Highway 17 near Seewee Road. Traffic is being diverted...
Comments / 0