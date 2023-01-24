ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

abcnews4.com

McMaster: Infrastructure, education, and law enforcement are key to future success

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster delivered the State of the State Address at the state capitol Wednesday night. That roughly hour-long speech covered a number of issues he said will determine the future of South Carolina. Governor McMaster's main three points were improving the state's infrastructure, education, and law enforcement. He talked about millions of dollars that he wants for each of those key areas and even some new laws he wants to see passed.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 2 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigative Reporter Anne Emerson is joined by former Attorney General Charlie Condon and Executive Producer Drew Tripp for analysis of Day 2 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The day saw the last of the preliminary jury panels whittled down before final jury selection.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SNAP emergency allotments to end for SC households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end SNAP emergency allotments to all South Carolina households starting at the end of the month. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved January as a transition month for the Palmetto State - starting February 1st, all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SCDOT begins work on resurfacing 90 miles of interstate highways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385, and 526 will be resurfaced in the South Carolina Department of Transportation's (SCDOT) newest projects. Work began on resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina's interstate highways on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the SCDOT. The work is part of the SCDOT's strategic 10-year-plan.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Sea breeze makes St. George the 2022 lightning capital of SC

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sea breeze coming off the ocean is nice and refreshing on a hot summer day, but oftentimes, that is where thunderstorms develop. When they move inland, they merge with thunderstorms rolling in from the west, typically meeting overtop of St. George. That's why...
SAINT GEORGE, SC
abcnews4.com

King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Smoke and flames fill Socastee area home, 5 people displaced

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Five people in the Socastee area woke up to fire and smoke filling their home Tuesday morning. Horry County reportedly rushed to a house fire on Laney Street a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters said no one was hurt but the structure has severe...
SOCASTEE, SC
abcnews4.com

2 transported after rollover crash on Highway 17

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are responding to a rollover crash with entrapment Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson reported just after 2:30 p.m. that two people were transported with moderate injuries following the crash on Highway 17 near Seewee Road. Traffic is being diverted...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC

