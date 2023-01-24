COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster delivered the State of the State Address at the state capitol Wednesday night. That roughly hour-long speech covered a number of issues he said will determine the future of South Carolina. Governor McMaster's main three points were improving the state's infrastructure, education, and law enforcement. He talked about millions of dollars that he wants for each of those key areas and even some new laws he wants to see passed.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO