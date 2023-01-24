ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign […]
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida

Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola

If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
