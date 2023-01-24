Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Related
Feds investigate Florida nursing schools that sold thousands of fake diplomas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal investigators are warning healthcare facilities nationwide after uncovering a scheme that sold thousands of fake diplomas to people looking to work as nurses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prosecutors said this involved three nursing schools in South Florida. More than two dozen...
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign […]
Death warrant singed, execution set for Florida man in woman’s 1990 slaying
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Donald David Dillbeck,...
erienewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
floridaing.com
Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida
Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom
Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Single mother of four children gets life-changing surprise in Florida
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home. […]
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
iheart.com
Florida Man Lost At Sea Off Coast Of Florida Rescued By Family
A 22-year-old Florida man, who was out drift diving with some friends off the coast of Key West, was carried out by the Rip Current and lost at see for over 2 hours before he was rescued by his very own family 7 miles off the coast!. Dylan Gartenmayer said...
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Comments / 0