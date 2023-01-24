ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

iheart.com

Criminals: Man Tries Backflip During Sobriety Test.

An Ohio man was arrested after doing a backflip in front of officers to prove that he was sober. Here is the moment Tanner Watson did the flip to prove that he wasn’t under the influence . . . but the police weren't buying it. Burglars Are Caught Because...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day

A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
Vice

A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth

A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Maya Devi

Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to Apologize

A video of a man dousing a homeless woman with water in an attempt to drive her away has sparked outrage. Collier Gwin, Foster Gwin Gallery's owner in San Francisco, blasted a homeless woman with a hose after she lay outside his gallery on January 9th. Talking to the media, Gwin defended his actions saying the woman was littering the sidewalk with her belongings and acted unpredictably. He justifies himself by saying he resorted to dousing only when she turned over rubbish outside his business and didn’t leave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day

An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row over transgender pronouns returned to his former place of work on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for trespassing at the school.Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.Despite his dismissal, he turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke...

