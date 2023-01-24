Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Pawtucket Times
Tips for Hiring a Trusted Heating Contractor in Cranston, RI
HVAC Services Cranston, RI When contracting with Prime Heating and Cooling for you resident heating needs, you will receive the services of highly trained technicians to handle all your heating needs. We specialize in complete boiler room replacements, repairs & upgrades utilizing all makes & model Fire-tube Boilers, Packaged Boilers, Non & Condensing Boilers, CI Sectional Boilers, Furnaces & Water Heaters. Prime Heating & Cooling, LLC Visit our website: https://getprimehvac.com/
Pawtucket Times
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
Pawtucket Times
Cent. Conn. St. hosts Merrimack following Amos' 22-point showing
Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks. The Blue Devils have gone 3-5 in home games....
Pawtucket Times
Now arriving
PAWTUCKET – Twenty years after it was initially proposed, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center officially opened for rail service early Monday morning. At 4:21 a.m., the first commuter train in over 40 years stopped in Pawtucket, according to Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti. About five hours later, a group of elected officials including Gov. Daniel McKee and the state’s entire congressional delegation took the six-minute ride from Providence to Pawtucket to cut the ribbon on the new station.
Pawtucket Times
Hartford hosts Stonehill after Johnson's 23-point game
Stonehill Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (4-17) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Hartford Hawks after Shamir Johnson scored 23 points in Stonehill's 70-59 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Hartford gives up...
Pawtucket Times
Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68
LEHIGH (12-8) Adiassa 2-4 1-3 5, Higgins 7-13 0-0 16, Knostman 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 4-11 8-10 17, Whitney-Sidney 6-13 1-1 14, Parolin 4-6 1-2 9, Sinclair 2-5 0-0 5, Fenton 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 2-3 0-0 4, Tan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 11-16 74. HOLY CROSS (7-15) Gates...
Pawtucket Times
With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler
PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
Pawtucket Times
Friars finding a way minus starting point guard Jared Bynum
PROVIDENCE – The Friars have played nine halves of basketball since Jared Bynum exited the first half of the Jan. 4 game against Connecticut. That shakes out to 4½ games sans the program’s proven floor general. Has Providence felt Bynum’s absence? If your barometer is assists compared...
Comments / 0