PAWTUCKET – Twenty years after it was initially proposed, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center officially opened for rail service early Monday morning. At 4:21 a.m., the first commuter train in over 40 years stopped in Pawtucket, according to Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti. About five hours later, a group of elected officials including Gov. Daniel McKee and the state’s entire congressional delegation took the six-minute ride from Providence to Pawtucket to cut the ribbon on the new station.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO