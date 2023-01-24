Read full article on original website
Moore Arrested on Warrants
John David Moore a.k.a. J Deezy was arrested on several warrants around 2am on January 26th, 2023. The 39 year-old Dike resident, who claims to be unemployed in arrest reports, was arrested without incident on Main St in Sulphur Springs. At least two of the warrants are related to a July 2022 arrest.
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 8-14
• Au’Gustina Garza, of Hughes Springs, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a warrant out of Cass County for ...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Sheriff Looking For Wagon
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in a recent theft of a decorative ornamental wooden wagon in the 600-block of CR 3375 in the Argo Community. Someone took the wagon between Jan 19 and 20. It was made from reclaimed barn wood and didn’t roll or turn. The wagon is a little over four feet long, two feet wide, and heavy enough, so it would have taken two people to lift it. The Sheriff’s Office asks for any information to call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak to an investigator or deputy.
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
Hopkins County EMS Groundbreaking
Hopkins County EMS hosted a groundbreaking on January 25 for their new headquarters. They’re looking forward to moving in!
Skeen Arrested on Organized Crime Charge
January 23, 2023 – Tira, Tx resident Christopher Lee Skeen Jr. was arrested last week and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Skeen also had an outstanding ticket for speeding in Precinct 1. His bond was set at $75,000.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Mount Pleasant police department executes drug bust
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas – The Mount Pleasant Texas Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday and seized narcotics, money and firearms. The search warrant occurred in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue in Mount Pleasant, Texas, where over five pounds of marijuana, six firearms and a large amount of money were seized.
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
Dollar Store Burglary Suspect Sought in Emory
Rains County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at the Dollar General Store in Emory early Sunday morning. A screenshot from surveillance has been provided below. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message the Rains County Sheriff’s Office with any information. No other information is available at this time.
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
