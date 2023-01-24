Valorant Unveils Billboards and Murals Across India to Celebrate the Gaming Community and Launch of Its Latest Agent, Harbor

Wantless is a turn-based tactical RPG where you face the woes inside your patients’ tortured minds. Set in a dystopian future of another kind, where most of the population is asleep, Wantless takes you through procedurally generated runs called mind-mazes. Brace for a fast-paced combat experience, supported by a deep skill-crafting system. Use your action points wisely, as each of your foes will receive the same number of points as you've just spent. Wantless is releasing in Fall 2023 for Early Access on PC and will be part of the Steam Next Fest with a free demo to play.

9 HOURS AGO