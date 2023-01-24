Valorant Unveils Billboards and Murals Across India to Celebrate the Gaming Community and Launch of Its Latest Agent, Harbor

Read full article on original website
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features
Pokemon Crown is a medieval autobattler with online PvP
geekwire.com
Microsoft puts game developers front and center in latest Xbox reveal presentation
Microsoft aired a 44-minute pre-recorded presentation Wednesday to announce several release dates for upcoming games on the Xbox platform, as well as a surprise drop of a brand new game. Xbox teased the broadcast, which it called the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, for several days leading up to its debut....
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Olberic Trailer
Meet Olberic in this trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, and learn more about this powerful swordsman searching for a purpose. Olberic, originally from Octopath Traveler, is coming to the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.
msn.com
A mysterious weapon pick-up animation for Bangalore is actually another clue for the next legend in Apex
Apex Legends Eclipse is entering its final two weeks, set to end on Feb. 13, 2023. With the onset of a new season, players and leakers get excited for the new content to come, including map changes, weapon balancing, and the introduction of a new legend. Playable character leaks have been common since season 13, with past details including early development kits of Newcastle, Vantage, Catalyst, and other legends that have not made it to the Apex Games.
Inside incredible floating city that could be straight off film Elysium with orb-like houses for 50,000 people
THESE stunning images take viewers inside the incredible floating city with orb-like houses that is planned to house 50,000 people in the future. The remarkable concept was hatched by an international team of architects and designers who will show off the blueprints at this year's Biennale Architettura. The team is...
IGN
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Talks About ‘Painful’ Layoffs; Microsoft Downsizing Also Included Teams at AltspaceVR, Mixed Reality, Hololens and More
Microsoft recently underwent some major downsizing, with a layoff that saw the departure of 10,000 employees. Among the many techies that lost their jobs, several of them came from the company's gaming divisions at Xbox. Once the dust settled on the matter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sent a company-wide email...
IGN
Wantless - Official Reveal Trailer
Wantless is a turn-based tactical RPG where you face the woes inside your patients’ tortured minds. Set in a dystopian future of another kind, where most of the population is asleep, Wantless takes you through procedurally generated runs called mind-mazes. Brace for a fast-paced combat experience, supported by a deep skill-crafting system. Use your action points wisely, as each of your foes will receive the same number of points as you've just spent. Wantless is releasing in Fall 2023 for Early Access on PC and will be part of the Steam Next Fest with a free demo to play.
Wemade Presents New Battlefield ‘Snowfield Area’ in MIR4
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Wemade’s blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR4 released a new battlefield, Snowfield Area, on January 26th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005414/en/ MIR4 New Battlefield ‘Snowfield Area’ opened (Graphic: Wemade)
IGN
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
IGN
Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
IGN
Xbox Confirms It Will Return to LA for Annual Summer Showcase
In a blog post recapping their recent online event, Xbox confirmed that it's working on a standalone showcase in Los Angeles this summer. In a paragraph about upcoming game announcements, Xbox wrote, "As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."
IGN
Agent Davenport
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Davenport in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Davenport is located inside Club Hölle on Level 0. You can find him roaming around this floor...
IGN
FINAL FANTASY: The One and Only Official Piano Concert Coming to America March 2023
Last year, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the critically-acclaimed FINAL FANTASY franchise, Square Enix and The Wild Faery Company began touring more than 45 cities around the world with a brand new, intimate piano concert. CRYSTALLINE RESONANCE: FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert is a celebration of the best of the franchise, with music from FINAL FANTASY I-X, XIV, and XV. Now, in only a few weeks, the show is coming to 22 cities in America!
Time Out Global
There’s a major immersive Disney exhibition coming to London
Take a trip through Disney history as the animation/theme park/kids’ entertainment behemoth celebrates 100 years of mice, belles and snowmen with a major new exhibition. And not just any exhibition, but an immersive one, because it wouldn’t be 2023 if you couldn’t immerse yourself in something at some point. ‘Wonder of Friendship: The Experience’ will be a journey through the friendships of Disney’s best-loved characters, taking place in the surprising environs of brutalist former office block 180 The Strand.
Future Games Show Spring Showcase to broadcast on March 23
Look forward to 70 minutes of new trailers, announcements, and unseen games, plus a spotlight on the best VR titles
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Official Meet Deadpool: Hero Spotlight Trailer
Marvel's Midnight Suns' first DLC, The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, is available now on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns to see Deadpool in action. The Good, the Bad, and the...
