Texas Gov Abbott prepares state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats

Gov. Greg Abbott LM Otero/AP

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a winter storm system and severe weather threats expected through Wednesday morning.

“The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected to impact our state in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to closely monitor the weather, state and local emergency response personnel stand ready to protect our communities over the course of these storms. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of their local emergency response personnel to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe."