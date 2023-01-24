The BioBuilder Educational Foundation Initiates Plan to Train Bioeconomy Workforce

Read full article on original website
Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K
Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
Government Technology
Study: 30% of College Students Have Used ChatGPT for Essays
Nearly a third of college students have used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to complete written homework assignments, with 60 percent saying they use the program on more than half of their assignments, according to a new study from the online magazine Intelligent. The survey of 1,000 current students at four-year...
Whit
Rowan NAACP hosts first meeting of the semester
As students enjoyed pizza, music, and Kahoot, the NAACP met for the first time during the spring semester to discuss their agenda for the rest of the academic year. Following an eventful fall semester, Tuesday, Jan. 24, served as a welcome back for the Rowan chapter of the NAACP. President Gabrielle Langevine led a general body meeting that set the stage for what is to come in the spring. The club outlined its three primary initiatives for the semester, explained by Director of Public Relations Sidney Toussaint.
lhsmagpie.com
Why the American Education System is Failing
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Surfaces, one in five students ages 12-17 has some sort of mental health problem that stems from school. Examples include stress, anxiety, bullying, family problems, depression, learning disability, and alcohol and substance abuse. Some mental health problems, such as self-harm and suicide, are on the rise, especially among youths.
New Partnership To Enhance Outdoor Spaces At Tribal Schools
A new partnership between the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) and Trust for Public Land (TPL) aims to make outdoor spaces at several Tribal Community schools more culturally relevant. The partnership, known as the Tribal Community Schoolyards Pilot Program, will work with nine Tribal Schools to enhance...
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants
BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students seeking a higher education sometimes struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make those dreams obtainable.After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University has noticed a spike in international students. In just over a year, the university gained an extra 5% of international students. Now, Morgan State University is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.They will receive $33,000 over the course of...
