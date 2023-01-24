NCNW HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO: Lauded Civil Rights Organization Changes Governance Structure First Time in 88-Years

Read full article on original website
Related
Major funders call for increased support of Black feminists
The need to increase funding for Black feminist organizations is urgent, according to an open letter released Thursday from some of philanthropy's most influential organizations including Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation. “It’s time to fund Black feminist movements...
aao.org
Academy Leadership Sets 2023 Advocacy Priorities
Academy leaders have identified military veterans’ eye care, physician payment and practice burdens as some of our top advocacy priorities for 2023. Prioritization was the result of separate meetings last week involving the Academy’s Secretariat for Federal Affairs and the Ophthalmic Leadership Advocacy Group, a group of ophthalmology subspecialty leaders.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
Littler Names Michael Wilder Chair of 2023 Board of Directors, Welcomes 3 New Members
Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has elected Michael Wilder (Chicago) chair of its 2023 board of directors, succeeding Kate Mrkonich Wilson (Minneapolis), who reached the firm’s three-year term limit and will continue on as a board member. Littler also elected three new...
Business Insider
This short product management course helped me switch careers and stop working 70 hours a week
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. I used to work 70 hours a week as a consultant, which led to frequent burnout. I took a LinkedIn product manager course to understand the role and tie in my existing skills. 3 months after taking the...
Closing the Global Gender Gap Requires CEOs to Adopt a Moonshot Mindset
Research shows that based on our current trajectory, we will not see gender parity until 2154—132 years from now
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
brickunderground.com
What are the time commitments and responsibilities when you join a co-op board?
I’m interested in joining my co-op’s board but unclear what kind of time commitment it would involve. How can I find out more about the responsibilities of board membership?. Your concerns are similar to those of many co-op and condo owners who already have busy schedules, our experts...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Plans To Let Associates Bill For Being On Vacation
Picture it: You’re relaxed, sitting on the beach. Nothing more pressing going through your mind than which flavor daiquiri to try next. And all those hours are billable — and count towards your hours requirement. That dream can be your reality at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The firm...
Comments / 0