ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Forecast: Sunnier Wednesday, rain & chilly temps on the way

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCiiu_0kPIWLaz00

After a chilly start to Tuesday, tonight won’t be nearly as cool. It will be mild overnight, with some clouds sticking around through Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be sunnier and breezy. It will be a warm day with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

A cold front will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday, bringing in spotty showers through the morning. The sky will start to clear in DeSoto County first and eventually into Charlotte and Lee by lunch. As the front moves south, clouds and some leftover showers are possible in Collier County. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Once the sun goes down, temperatures will plummet into the lower 60s and 50s. By Friday morning, some areas will be in the 40s!

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Spotty showers on Monday

A cold front will be moving into SWFL on Monday and will bring higher rain chances through the first half of the day. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower overnight. It will feel muggier with lows in the upper 60s. Spotty rain arrives...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on I-75 northbound at Laurel Road East in Venice. Emergency personnel remains on scene due to a crash that happened at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, and traffic is still very heavy in the area. Troopers have confirmed that there were injuries, but...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at Exit 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported. All northbound lanes are shot down at this time. Drivers should find an...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge happening this Saturday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Grab your spoons, toss on your bib, and get ready for turn up the heat for the 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge. More in the Morning welcomed Battalion Chief with the South Trail Fire and event founder Jason Dysarczyk, Manager of Stu’s Motorcycle Kaley Tyree, and Eve Volkmann from the law offices of Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman,Rice & Purtz to break down this year’s event.
LEE COUNTY, FL
12tomatoes.com

Woman Left “Speechless” After Spotting Something Shiny During Hurricane Cleanup

When it comes to cherished possessions, there are few things that surpass the sentimental value of a wedding ring. If you have ever lost or misplaced one, you know just how hopeless it can feel. No one ever wants to lose something that is this valuable to them, especially from a financial standpoint. That’s what makes this story such a special one.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

East Naples Civic & Commerce Growing Strong

It was just a year ago that the East Naples Civic Association and the East Naples Business Group combined to become the East Naples Civic & Commerce Association. On January 19th, the organization celebrated a year of growth with their 2023 Annual Dinner Banquet. Held at The Player’s Club and Spa at Lely, the evening was a celebration of ENC&C’s inaugural year, board nominations and award presentations.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy