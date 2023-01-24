Mason D. Ormsby was born in Kansas City, MO., on April 7, 1940, the son of I.M. Ormsby and Edna L. Ormsby. He died on January 8, 2023 at Center Point Care Center, Lenexa, KS. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Chapel at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Mason will be cremated and there will be a private burial at the Gardner Cemetery, at a future date. Donations may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, K U Endowment, Lakeview Village Foundation or Kansas City Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. com Mason’s early years were spent in Gardner, Ks; he graduated from Gardner High School in 1958, where he enjoyed playing sports, was Student Council President and an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he went to and graduated from the University of Kansas (School of Pharmacy) in 1963. He met Diana (his wife) when they both were students at K.U. While at K.U., he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as president of the chapter. He practiced pharmacy for a short time and then went on to spend the rest of his career with Eli Lilly & Company and retired in 1999. His career with Lilly involved many corporate transfers throughout the country and contributed to Mason and Diana’s appreciation to travel.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO