ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Indigenous 15-year-old missing from Denver

Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. Kaleb Waid was last seen in Denver at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. City health officials are warning everyone, do not go near sick or dead birds at city parks. Jim Hooley reports. Weather, natural gas rates...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cannabis not a 'gateway drug,' CU research shows

A recent study says marijuana is not a "gateway drug." Alex Rose reports. Cannabis not a ‘gateway drug,’ CU research shows. A recent study says marijuana is not a "gateway drug." Alex Rose reports. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials are warning everyone, do not go...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 carjacked in Lakewood parking lot, mother says

The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports. The mother of an alleged carjacking victim said the incident happened in a parking lot and involved her son and his girlfriend. Greg Nieto reports.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Aggressive coyotes out during mating season

Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way

Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk. Rob Low reports. Eviction notice served after rental assistance...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?

FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Woman hurt by stray bullet during Zumba class.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run

Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop. The...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports. Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
BUENA VISTA, CO
KDVR.com

Deadliest year on Colorado roads since 1981

According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook. It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Shut-down solar company leaves customers in the lurch

Denver-based solar company EcoMark shut down. Former employees say they were not paid and customers were left with unfinished work. Courtney Fromm reports. Shut-down solar company leaves customers in the lurch. Denver-based solar company EcoMark shut down. Former employees say they were not paid and customers were left with unfinished...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?

A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy