ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Encinitas Is Already Leaving Gas Stoves Behind

While the nation debates about the safety of gas stoves, Encinitas has already removed them from its future. In 2021, the coastal city became the first in the county to implement a ban on natural gas stoves, heaters, dryers and other appliances in any new buildings and homes. The ban...
ENCINITAS, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego

Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?

It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Why San Diego's waves turned bright pink

The usual blue waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego are looking quite different — at least for a while. Bright fuchsia-colored waves were seen crashing along the shore in the past week, and researchers have revealed just what's causing the sudden and dramatic color change. It's science. Scripps Institution of Oceanography is actually responsible for the temporary color change at Torrey Pines State Beach. Researchers are conducting a study, called Plumes in Nearshore Conditions, or PiNC, to learn more about how freshwater interacts with salt water near shore. By releasing a non-toxic pink dye in the nearby Los...
SAN DIEGO, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Addressing Homelessness Along the ﻿San Diego River

I’m excited to inform you that we are making progress on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revitalize the San Diego River Park and address homelessness along this treasured waterway extending throughout our County. As you may know, the San Diego River Park runs through multiple jurisdictions including the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy