Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Coronado Beach offers the finest of beach living.MoonCoronado, CA
Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month CollectionVegOut MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Encinitas Is Already Leaving Gas Stoves Behind
While the nation debates about the safety of gas stoves, Encinitas has already removed them from its future. In 2021, the coastal city became the first in the county to implement a ban on natural gas stoves, heaters, dryers and other appliances in any new buildings and homes. The ban...
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
San Diego City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of emergency
San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 state of emergency and vaccine mandate for city employees, volunteers, members of boards and commissions, and elected officials.
North County Report: Encinitas Already Bars Gas Stoves in New Homes
Cable news recently ignited with talk of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, but Encinitas has been playing with the idea since 2021. Encinitas was the first city in the county, and one of only a few in Southern California, to implement a ban on gas-powered stoves, heaters, clothes dryers and other appliances in new residential and commercial construction.
seniorresource.com
Top 99 Best Retirement and Senior Living Resources Near San Diego
Are you retired and looking for a new home? Not sure where to find community support? We can help! At SeniorResource.com, we believe in the empowerment of older adults and their caregivers through knowledge. But, we also understand that at this juncture of life, time is your most valuable asset. So, why waste it doing another internet search? If you’re a senior or a caregiver living near San Diego then we have you covered. Whether you’re looking for housing, support, or other services, you can find them all here! Continue on for our comprehensive list of the best retirement and senior living resources near San Diego.
How two unhoused San Diegans took citations for blocking a sidewalk to trial and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
San Diego weekly Reader
Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?
It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
Why San Diego's waves turned bright pink
The usual blue waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego are looking quite different — at least for a while. Bright fuchsia-colored waves were seen crashing along the shore in the past week, and researchers have revealed just what's causing the sudden and dramatic color change. It's science. Scripps Institution of Oceanography is actually responsible for the temporary color change at Torrey Pines State Beach. Researchers are conducting a study, called Plumes in Nearshore Conditions, or PiNC, to learn more about how freshwater interacts with salt water near shore. By releasing a non-toxic pink dye in the nearby Los...
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Addressing Homelessness Along the San Diego River
I’m excited to inform you that we are making progress on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revitalize the San Diego River Park and address homelessness along this treasured waterway extending throughout our County. As you may know, the San Diego River Park runs through multiple jurisdictions including the...
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
Comments / 1