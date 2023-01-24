Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
White Bear Lake officer shot 3 times by suspect who has history of mental illness
A White Bear Lake police officer remains hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot Tuesday while trying to serve an arrest warrant. Daniel L. Holmgren Jr., 33, is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder. Court records show that Holmgren had been civilly committed for severe mental illness at least five times in the last 15 years and had allegedly made previous threats to police.
mprnews.org
Officer wounded by gunfire while trying to make arrest in White Bear Lake
Authorities in White Bear Lake say a police officer was shot and wounded while trying to make an arrest on Tuesday night. A statement from police said the incident happened about 10 p.m., as officers were reportedly trying to arrest a person on the 3000 block of Karth Road — at a set of apartment complexes on the northwest corner of McKnight Road and Interstate 694, on the south edge of White Bear Lake.
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Missing 20-year-old Minneapolis man found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a vulnerable adult who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe.
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr
A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified
A man who Minneapolis police say didn't remember his name or any details of his life following a head injury has been identified. Minneapolis PD provided an update Friday after issuing an appeal last week to identify the man, who it said "appeared to have head injuries" and couldn't provide a name or any life circumstances.
mprnews.org
Twin Cities Lunar New Year events push on after California mass shooting
As fears of anti-Asian violence rise after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park, Calif., local holiday celebrations in Minnesota are still pushing forward — albeit with more conversations on public safety. The tragedy near Los Angeles is a...
mprnews.org
Weekend weather: Cold! Subzero wind chills as frigid air settles in
Our January has been much warmer than normal so far. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the average temp is running 7.5 degrees warmer than normal this January. Twenty-two out of 25 days have been warmer than normal in the Twin Cities this January. Our temps are chilly Thursday, but they...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
