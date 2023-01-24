Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby and Madlyn Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pregnancy Announcement
One of The Ultimatum's most memorable couples is still going strong! Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their second child this coming September. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in...
WUSA
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Defends Kissing Multiple Women on Night One (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross wasn't afraid to lock lips on his first night as the Bachelor. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the latest franchise lead following Monday's season 27 premiere of The Bachelor, and the tech executive revealed why he didn't hesitate to kiss multiple women on night one. "Follow the heart...
WUSA
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name
There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl. "We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
WUSA
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
WUSA
'The Bachelor': First Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Defense of Blackface Costume
Greer Blitzer is speaking out. The 24-year-old Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for her past tweets defending a Blackface costume. ET has reached out to ABC for comment. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our...
WUSA
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video
A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
WUSA
Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star
While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were spotted kissing each other as they...
WUSA
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
WUSA
Ben Higgins Reveals What Happened When He Ran Into Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Husband Chris Lane
Ben Higgins had a run-in with his ex's new man. The former Bachelor recently appeared on Chris Harrison's The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, and revealed that he and Lauren Bushnell's husband, Chris Lane, played at the same golf tournament. Higgins met Bushnell during his season of The Bachelor, which aired...
WUSA
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
WUSA
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
WUSA
Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio
Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
WUSA
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
WUSA
'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25
The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter, Odele. Earlier this month, John’s wife, Belinda, shared that the couple’s 25-year-old daughter died on Jan. 12. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," the post shared on her Facebook...
WUSA
Zach Gilford Admits He Didn't Know Taylor Swift's Name When He Starred in 'Ours' Music Video
Zach Gilford wasn't much of a Swiftie when he was cast in a Taylor Swift music video. During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he was unsure about the pop superstar's name when he played her love interest in the "Ours" music video back in 2011.
WUSA
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
WUSA
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With 'Main Squeeze' Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong! On Thursday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and they both took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including one of her proudly holding up four fingers as McLoughlin kissed her...
WUSA
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
WUSA
Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff
Maren Morris may be known for being a country crooner, but her rendition of Beyonce's 2013 hit, "Drunk in Love," proves just how much range the singer-songwriter has!. Morris took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her rendition of Queen Bey's song, which she belted out from her kitchen. Her impressive vocal range is evident as she sings the "Drunk in Love" intro tune. Morris ends the clip singing "We be all night" from the song's chorus.
Comments / 0