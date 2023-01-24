ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

There's another situation here! Jersey Shore’s Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their baby girl. "We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple said in a statement to ET. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."
WUSA

'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video

A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
WUSA

Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
WUSA

Why 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Sold Her Pennsylvania Studio

Abby Lee Miller is moving on and moving away. The former Dance Moms star is sharing the news that she's sold her famous Abby Lee Dance Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miller took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the sale and explain why she's decided to sell the studio, which will be turned into a daycare center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WUSA

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
WUSA

'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter, Odele. Earlier this month, John’s wife, Belinda, shared that the couple’s 25-year-old daughter died on Jan. 12. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," the post shared on her Facebook...
WUSA

Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff

Maren Morris may be known for being a country crooner, but her rendition of Beyonce's 2013 hit, "Drunk in Love," proves just how much range the singer-songwriter has!. Morris took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her rendition of Queen Bey's song, which she belted out from her kitchen. Her impressive vocal range is evident as she sings the "Drunk in Love" intro tune. Morris ends the clip singing "We be all night" from the song's chorus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy