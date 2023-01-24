Read full article on original website
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Transfer latest: Bournemouth land Jackson, McKennie on Leeds list
The Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson is due for a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday to complete a move from Villarreal
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
Yardbarker
Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star
Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
BBC
Dan Bentley: Wolves sign Bristol City keeper
Wolves have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 29-year-old, who has never played in the top flight, made 124 appearances for the Robins after joining from Brentford in 2019. Bentley made 123 appearances for the Bees, keeping 28 clean sheets in...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC
Fulham transfer news: Cedric Soares edging closer to move from Arsenal
Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is moving closer to completing a move to Fulham. The two clubs are in talks over a move for the 31-year-old - which may be a loan or permanent deal - and it could be agreed by the end of the week. BBC Sport understands Cedric's...
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
BBC
Kevin Nisbet: Hibernian consider Millwall's increased offer of £2m for Scotland striker
Millwall have submitted a new offer, worth in the region of £2m including add-ons, for Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet. The Championship club had previously offered just over £1m for the 25-year-old Scotland international. The latest offer will now be discussed by Hibs owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben...
BBC
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
Tottenham boost attacking options with signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham have signed forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.The Netherlands international had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton before Spurs hijacked the move.His arrival in north London boosts Antonio Conte’s attacking options, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura each having experienced injury issues this term.To dare is to do. Let’s get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ— Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023Danjuma, who will turn 26 next week, spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.While he starred for the Cherries in the Sky...
BBC
Everton manager: Who will the Toffees turn to as their next boss after Frank Lampard's sacking?
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in search of the seventh managerial appointment of his chaotic reign as owner at Goodison Park after sacking Frank Lampard. Lampard's successor will not only have to rescue Everton from a catastrophic run of form that leaves them 19th in the Premier League but also work to an owner who has already dismissed Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Rafael Benitez and now Lampard.
