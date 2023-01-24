ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments

Eddie B
2d ago

No one is coming to save you. This life is 100% your responsibility. Keep voting for corrupted politicians disarming law abiding citizens and these type of incidents will continue to occur. You want to blame something or someone for it? Look at yourself in the mirror if you are one of the brainwashed by the DemocRsts in our state voting for that nonsense

GH..
2d ago

Gun control laws are naive and ineffective. Liberals are not smart enough to understand that criminals don't obey laws. Gun control laws only impact people who wouldn't break the law in the first place.

without compromise
2d ago

Odd that the democrats haven't been able to figure out that criminals don't obey laws.. especially gun laws.. But of course we all know it's not the criminal that these laws are ment to punish but only to strip away the Bill of Rights..

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cities are leading California gun reform. Will recent shootings push state Democrats to follow?

California lawmakers have passed some of the nation’s strongest gun reform laws, but dozens of communities across the state are home to even more stringent measures. As California reels from three mass shootings that left at least 24 people dead in the span of 8 days, there are calls for the state legislature’s Democratic supermajority to follow the lead of those localities and pursue even more aggressive gun regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Is California skipping investigations in deadly police shootings?

On Sunday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing an elderly woman near a gas station in Altadena. Both the Sheriff’s homicide unit and its Internal Affairs Bureau reportedly launched investigations. On Wednesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the state Department of Justice launched its own probe, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk

Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

District court judge blocks doctors’ censorship law in California

Sacramento, CA — Senior Judge William Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction in Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) motion, halting Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and California Medical and Osteopathic Boards’ enforcement of California’s COVID-19 misinformation law, according to a CHD press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdayradionow.com

California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action

(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Asian American groups push for federal action on guns following California mass shootings

Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates called on politicians to reform gun laws following two mass shootings in AAPI communities in California.  Members of the AAPI Against Gun Violence steering committee held a press conference Wednesday to urge action and education on how gun violence in the U.S. affects Asian Americans. The committee held…
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CalMatters

California outsources its toxic waste

California likes to pat itself on the back for being a leader in protecting the environment.  Every year, California workers dig up hundreds of thousands of tons of soil contaminated with things like lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and chemicals like DDT. The waste is so toxic, California considers it to be hazardous and requires that it […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Says States Must Protect Places of Worship from Gun Violence

Files brief urging court to maintain states’ authority to limit possession and use of firearms in certain sensitive public places. January 25, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, filed an amicus brief in support of New York’s commonsense regulation and authority to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, in particular, places of worship. The friend of the court brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urges the court to overturn a decision by the district court in Hardaway v. Nigrelli to block New York’s reasonable restriction against firearms in places of worship. The Attorney General urges the court to maintain states’ authority to limit the possession and use of firearms in locations where people exercise their constitutionally protected right to worship, and where large groups — including vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly — often congregate in confined spaces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

