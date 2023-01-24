A jury consisting of 7 men and 5 women, after an exhaustive week of testimony and court proceedings returned a verdict at around 9:30pm Monday night. 42 year old Ron Howell has been found guilty about half an hour after the jury reported they were still hung. Deliberations began following closing arguments delivered Monday afternoon in White County court. Proceedings got underway last week with the jury in place and States Attorney Denton Aud giving an opening statement. Aud rested on Friday; the same day one of the jurors was excused after admitting in part to discussing the case and her opinions of witnesses to co-workers. She will now get her own day in court on charges of contempt.

