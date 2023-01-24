Read full article on original website
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
CARBONDALE – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the unlawful sale of firearms in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officer executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. During the search, officers arrested 23-year-old Darrion J. Clark...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
Mt Vernon man faces weapons and drug charges
A 34-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was issued for a mobile home where he was found hiding on Route 37 north of Mt. Vernon. In addition to the warrant, Roberto Roman was arrested for Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal,...
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
MARION – Two men are awaiting their day in Williamson County Court after they were recently cited and taken to jail in a recent shots fired investigation in Marion. According to Marion Police, last Thursday the police department received a 911 call relative to “shots fired” at the Quality Inn on West Main Street.
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel. It happened Thursday, January 19, at the Quality Inn on West Main Street. Marion Police say James Pifer, 33, fired a shot from his hotel room window. No injuries were reported. Pifer, along with a...
Two Men Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Police Allegedly Find Over 60 Grams Of Illegal Narcotics
An update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at approximately 1:39 a.m., Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Chevrolet S-10 for an equipment violation. During the investigation, Officer J. Arms discovered the operator had a suspended license, and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
Meth Bust Conducted at Marion Econo Lodge Tuesday
MARION – The Marion Police Department says beginning late last year, its Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation relative to the sales of crystal methamphetamine, involving multiple subjects that reside at the Econo Lodge hotel, located in the 1800 block of Bittle Place. During the investigation multiple confidential sources were...
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in reference to a death investigation around 1:30 Saturday morning. The officers found a male with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. Illinois State Police Sunday identified the victim as 26-year-old Robert Delmore Jr. of Carbondale.
Howell Found Guilty On All Charges Late Monday
A jury consisting of 7 men and 5 women, after an exhaustive week of testimony and court proceedings returned a verdict at around 9:30pm Monday night. 42 year old Ron Howell has been found guilty about half an hour after the jury reported they were still hung. Deliberations began following closing arguments delivered Monday afternoon in White County court. Proceedings got underway last week with the jury in place and States Attorney Denton Aud giving an opening statement. Aud rested on Friday; the same day one of the jurors was excused after admitting in part to discussing the case and her opinions of witnesses to co-workers. She will now get her own day in court on charges of contempt.
Meth, paraphernalia, ammo found during Marion drug bust
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Five people were either arrested or ticketed following a a drug bust Tuesday at a Marion hotel. Marion Police say their investigation into illicit activity at the Econo-Lodge located at 1806 Bittle Place began late last year. Using confidential sources, police say they were able to buy methamphetamine from multiple people living at the hotel. On Tuesday, Marion Police raided the Econo-Lodge and found crystal meth, weighing equipment, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.
Paducah police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of stealing 2 vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man wanted for stealing two vehicles over the weekend. Justus K. White, 18, of Paducah faces charges in warrants of theft by unlawful taking-vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle and fradulant use of a credit card.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Tuesday Crash on I-24 in Johnson County Injures Paducah Woman
VIENNA – A Paducah woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on I-24 in Johnson County Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police, just after 10, a car driven by 46-year-old Jana Braswell was driving west on I-24 at milepost 21 and left the roadway to the right striking several large trees.
Baby Possibly Drowned Thursday Night in Benton
BENTON – Benton Police received a medical response call to North Frisco Street just after 6 Thursday night in reference to a possible drowning of a 10 month old child. Abbott EMS, the Benton Fire Department and police responded. The child was transported by ambulance to Franklin Hospital where...
