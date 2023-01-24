PEORIA (25 News Now) - Roads may be slippery in spots this morning, after off and on snow showers brought an additional half inch or so of snow to central Illinois while many folks were asleep. Morning snow showers will move out of the forecast shortly after daybreak. An isolated flurry or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most of the area will trend dry and cloudy. Highs top out in the mid 20s, but it will only feel like its in the low teens due to breezy westerly winds.

