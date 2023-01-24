Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Tracking more snowflakes through the upcoming weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Roads may be slippery in spots this morning, after off and on snow showers brought an additional half inch or so of snow to central Illinois while many folks were asleep. Morning snow showers will move out of the forecast shortly after daybreak. An isolated flurry or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most of the area will trend dry and cloudy. Highs top out in the mid 20s, but it will only feel like its in the low teens due to breezy westerly winds.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Weather Advisory: Snow to Impact the Wednesday Morning Commute
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central Illinois from 9 pm Tuesday through 6 pm Wednesday. A strong winter storm will move through Central Illinois Tuesday night and Wednesday morning bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois and impacting the Wednesday morning commute.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
WAND TV
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
southernillinoisnow.com
National Weather Service updates Winter Storm Warning information
The National Weather Service is now anticipating four to seven inches of snow from a major winter storm that will pass through South Central Illinois beginning late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The winter storm warning goes into effect at six Tuesday night and remains in effect until six Wednesday night. With the temperature expected to be right around freezing Wednesday morning, a degree or two shift could make a big difference in the amount of rain and snow.
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Warning now issued for South Central Illinois
The National Weather Service says we could receive between five and ten inches of snow from a major winter storm that will cross the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast Update: Snow Expected Tuesday Night & Wednesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong winter storm will develop over Texas on Tuesday and swing into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central Illinois from 9 pm Tuesday through 6 pm Wednesday.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Effingham Radio
IDOT Road Conditions For Wednesday January 25th
The following link is for the IDOT Getting Around Illinois Website. Stay updated on road conditions in our area. Please be safe and aware if you have to get out today. https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving? According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything […]
wsiu.org
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
starvedrock.media
