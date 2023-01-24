ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood

Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Student Program is Looking For Car Donations (Tax Deduction); Next Car Sale to Take Place February 11

The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. The ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing. The students run a mini-dealership where people can purchase the refurbished cars. The ATF accepts donations year-round by appointment at Damascus, Gaithersburg and Seneca Valley high schools, at Thomas Edison High School of Technology and at the Shady Grove Bus Depot. Donations may be tax deductible. Call 240-740-2047 to donate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Meeting on January 24 at 9am

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will recognize Delta Sigma Theta Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize the retirement of Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Director Angela Talley.
mocoshow.com

Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board

Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg​ and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions

WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Overturned Vehicle on High School Baseball Field

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision involving an overturned vehicle on Wednesday around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the 12400blk of Dalewood Dr., near Everton Street in Wheaton, near the Wheaton High School baseball field. One teenage patient has been extricated and is being evaluated/transported with Priority2 medical/trauma.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Federal Increase in Pre-Tax Benefits Allotted for Employer Transit Expenses as Part of Montgomery County’s ‘Fareshare’ Program

Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) “FareShare” Program announces that employees have more reason than ever to use public transportation to get to work. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the pre-tax limit for employer-provided commuting benefits to $300 per month, from $280 last year, including transit passes and vanpool fares for 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy