Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Panel Discussion on the State of Rental Housing Affordability in Montgomery County to Take Place January 30
Per Montgomery County: The Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee, which is led by Chair Andrew Friedson, and includes Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando, will host a panel discussion with housing and policy experts on the state of rental housing affordability in Montgomery County on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Student Program is Looking For Car Donations (Tax Deduction); Next Car Sale to Take Place February 11
The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. The ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing. The students run a mini-dealership where people can purchase the refurbished cars. The ATF accepts donations year-round by appointment at Damascus, Gaithersburg and Seneca Valley high schools, at Thomas Edison High School of Technology and at the Shady Grove Bus Depot. Donations may be tax deductible. Call 240-740-2047 to donate.
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meeting on January 24 at 9am
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will recognize Delta Sigma Theta Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize the retirement of Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Director Angela Talley.
mocoshow.com
Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board
Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WJLA
DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions
WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Overturned Vehicle on High School Baseball Field
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision involving an overturned vehicle on Wednesday around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the 12400blk of Dalewood Dr., near Everton Street in Wheaton, near the Wheaton High School baseball field. One teenage patient has been extricated and is being evaluated/transported with Priority2 medical/trauma.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
mocoshow.com
Federal Increase in Pre-Tax Benefits Allotted for Employer Transit Expenses as Part of Montgomery County’s ‘Fareshare’ Program
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) “FareShare” Program announces that employees have more reason than ever to use public transportation to get to work. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the pre-tax limit for employer-provided commuting benefits to $300 per month, from $280 last year, including transit passes and vanpool fares for 2023.
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County parents alerted after reports of man following students walking home from school
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - School communities in Montgomery County are on alert after students at two different schools have reported being followed by a stranger as they walked home after dismissal. In a letter to families, Chevy Chase Elementary School principal Jody Smith says two separate incidents were reported by...
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home To All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
Comments / 0