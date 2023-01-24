ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood

A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State comptroller Sean Scanlon participated in a...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in Westbrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. A cat in Oregon tries to open a...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield

Rich Hanley, Associate Professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University, talks about concerns over students using AI Chatbot. Mass. mother charged with deaths of 2 children has ties to Connecticut. Updated: 4 hours ago. 'Black Haven' film festival held in New Haven.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Firefighters respond to motel fire in Westbrook

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. One person was found to have died when firefighters responded...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police increase presence at shopping center in Bloomfield to deter recent crime

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Facebook and Instagram to reinstate former President Donald Trumps accounts. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after the Capitol Hill riot on January 6th 2021, Facebook...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
branfordseven.com

Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow

A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible. Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm....
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Enfield officials look to bounce back after LEGO loss

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. “We do see a lot of people from Lego,” said Connie Mendoza, Server at Angelina’s Restaurant. Connie...
ENFIELD, CT

