WBTV
Snow in the mountains today, dry elsewhere until Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A drier weather pattern begins today through Saturday with our next round of rain arriving Sunday. For the mountains today, there will be a chance for snow with accumulations of 1-2′' across the highest elevations. For the Charlotte area, expect nothing but sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.
WBTV
Sunshine returns! Rain takes a break before a wet Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s deluge, we’ll welcome sunshine back today with afternoon readings in the seasonal low to mid-50s. Next 3 Days: Plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, PM rain. Early Next Week: Looks to be unsettled. There will be a bit...
WBTV
Much nicer end to the work week ahead after lingering showers, fog overnight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, cool end to the work week. Couple of rain chances by the second half of the 7-day. THURSDAY: Mountain snow possible, otherwise seasonable and mostly sunny. FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Dry, mostly sunny. SUNDAY: Showers possible late. It has been an active day across the...
WBTV
Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flood Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. It comes amidst rain that will continue through the midday hours with a drier weather pattern beginning Thursday. First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, windy. Thursday: Mountain snow; sun for Charlotte.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds return Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry conditions quickly return for the end of the work week!. WEDNESDAY: Rain, gusty winds likely... Strong storms possible SE. END OF WEEK/START OF WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry. Watch continuing live coverage here:. High pressure is in control and has allowed a sunny and seasonable...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for heavy downpours, strong wind gusts Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely beginning Wednesday morning with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain, windy with severe potential. End of week: Lots of sun, chilly. After a freezing start this morning, sunshine will warm us into the middle 50s...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, few storms likely Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly night ahead!. We had mountain snow and gusty winds to start off the work week, but the snow and winds will continue tapering off for our Monday evening. With clear skies and calmer conditions by Tuesday morning, temperatures will be able to bottom out in the 20s area-wide! With high pressure in control tomorrow, temperatures will rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
WBTV
Gradual clearing expected Monday after rainy First Alert Weather Day Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our workweek will get off to a cool, dry start as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. Cool and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving across Louisiana and Mississippi. This system will bring some moderate to heavy rainfall into Charlotte through Wednesday evening.
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident, Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
WBTV
Mooresville fire injures 3, damages NASCAR team’s shop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured three people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR. The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.
WBTV
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
WBTV
Hotel stay for displaced Charlotte senior citizens extended through February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, more than 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a burst pipe made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by the next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night WBTV learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
WBTV
Low water pressure hindering firefighters in town of Grover emergencies
GROVER, N.C. (WBTV) - One small North Carolina town is dealing with a problem right under its feet. Low water pressure is causing a real problem for firefighters in the town of Grover during emergency situations. Several times in the past few years crews say when they need water to put out fires, all they get from the hydrants is a trickle.
WBTV
Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say. One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers...
WBTV
Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. The Charlotte Ballet is right now getting ready for its winter season repertoire show. Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral.
1 shot to death in northeast Charlotte: CMPD
The incident happened on the 500 block of Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
WBTV
Senior citizens continue to look for permanent residence after Charlotte living facility flood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night we learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte. Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. No other details have been released at this time. This is is the...
WBTV
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, dozens of volunteers fanned out across the county trying to get a one-day count of how many people don’t have a home. It’s the annual Point-in-Time count here in Mecklenburg County. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population...
WBTV
“Was this a scam?” Ticket holders of postponed music festival in Charlotte struggle to get reimbursed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to an Instagram account for the “Hops and Hogs Festival,” it was promoted to have beer, barbeque and live music at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. Ticket buyers say they got none of that. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened,...
