Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Halliburton focused on shareholder return after 33% increase in revenue
A 33% year-on-year improvement in total revenues warrants an increase in dividends paid out to shareholders, the upstream company said Tuesday.
Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.95 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $151 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $818 million in the period. _____. This...
GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
Daily Dividend Report: ROL,MRK,WFC,CR,HAL
Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
