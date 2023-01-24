ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OilPrice.com

Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat

Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
MySanAntonio

Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
MySanAntonio

STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
MySanAntonio

Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.95 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Zacks.com

Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
MySanAntonio

Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $151 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $818 million in the period. _____. This...
US News and World Report

GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
Zacks.com

Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
Benzinga

JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
NASDAQ

Daily Dividend Report: ROL,MRK,WFC,CR,HAL

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. This represents an increase of 30 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
kalkinemedia.com

Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary

* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.

