Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
Win-It Wednesday: Win a Local Restaurant Gift Certificate
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil gift card.
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Temporary to permanent position. Excellent benefits upon eligibility. Making sure each job is being done efficiently and safely. Oversee the production of the manufactured product. Review product through the process to make sure it is meeting quality...
SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with 4WD. You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror!. ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES. Six Speakers. AM/FM Stereo. Auxiliary...
Loren S. “Jack” Miller
Loren S. “Jack” Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Oil City on December 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and earned...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Meatball Hoagies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Meatball Hoagies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package (32 ounces) of frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs. -In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine meatballs, onion, brown sugar, soup mix, and beer. Cook, covered, on low until meatballs are heated through, 3-4 hours.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Green Pepper Casserole – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 3 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed tomato soup, undiluted. 1 can (8 ounces) of mushroom stems and pieces, drained. 1 jar (4 ounces) pimientos, drained. Salt and pepper to taste. 1 package...
Jay D. Klingler
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center. Mr. Klingler was born on September 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and...
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Jamestown, NY on October 3, 1917, he was the son of the late Antonio and Lillian Piazza Agnello. He was a 1934 graduate of Knox High School.
Richard “Dick” E. Highgate
Richard “Dick” E. Highgate, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Caring Place. Born December 28, 1943 at home in Plum Township, he was the son of the late Edward E. and Mary A. (Murry) Highgate. Dick graduated from Titusville High School in...
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The boil water advisory for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City has been lifted. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the advisory was lifted on Wednesday afternoon, January 25, after two consistent test samples were approved by the department.
SPONSORED: Why Choose Rossbacher Insurance Group?
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has saved families and individuals hundreds of dollars on their insurance needs. Rossbacher Insurance can save you money while making sure they are improving your protection. Tara saved a Rossbacher Insurance client over $450 per year on her auto insurance! The best...
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Florence Brochetti
The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on December 4, 1929 in Scottdale, PA. She came to Clarion to attend Clarion State Teachers College to get to degree in Elementary Education. While...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Crab-Spinach Egg Casserole
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Crab-Spinach Egg Casserole – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry. 1 cup dry bread crumbs. 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese. 1/2 teaspoon salt. 1/4 teaspoon pepper. 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg. 2...
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
SPONSORED: Get Pre-Qualified for a Trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get Pre-Qualified for a trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales with Sheffield Financial. J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales and Sheffield Financial are making financing simple and easy! Get pre-qualified instantly for any trailer on the lot with no impact on your credit. J&J has...
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Keystone Grad Presents $250K Check to School District Foundation for New Gym Floor
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A Keystone High School alumnus on Thursday presented a check in the amount of $250,000.00 to the Keystone School District Education Foundation for a new hardwood floor in the high school gymnasium. (Pictured above, from left: Keystone High School alumnus Brian Coll; Keystone School District...
