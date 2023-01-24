Read full article on original website
Greensburg police chief out, charged with drug distribution
Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning is off the job after he was arrested by federal officials who claim he was the go-between for interstate drug deals, even providing menus and prices of available substances. Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and three...
Pagans Motorcycle Gang's Meth Dealer Heads To Prison In Pennsylvania: USDOJ
A man who was known as a methamphetamine dealer for the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has admitted to violating federal narcotics trafficking laws and has been sentenced for his crimes according to a release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, January 23, 2023. Joshua Birrell, 40, formerly of Latrobe,...
Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police Chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents. According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents. He was taken into custody, but was later released on $250,000 bond. According to...
wccsradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
Criminal charges dropped against Cambria County chief detective
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online court records show that criminal charges filed against Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni were withdrawn Tuesday. Freoni was facing simple assault and harassment charges after she was accused of assaulting her husband following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown, which took place on Saturday, Dec. […]
Pa. police chief accused of helping to sell cocaine, meth: reports
A police chief in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, is facing federal drug charges, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Shawn Denning is being charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh by the DEA, TribLive said.
wccsradio.com
PLEA COURT HEARING TODAY FOR MAN CHARGED WITH RETAIL THEFT
A plea court hearing is scheduled today for a man who is charged with retail theft. Court documents show that Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, is due in court today to enter his plea to a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year. Smith has a history of theft in Indiana County, with several hearings held last year for thefts in 2021 from the White Township Walmart. As of September of last year, Smith has been in the Indiana County Jail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring
United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE JAIL TIME OR SINGLE COUNT OF RETAIL THEFT
A man charged with retail theft was sentenced this morning in Indiana County Court. Court documents say Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, was sentenced to serve one month to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year.
Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations
A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987
State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
explore venango
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
Prosecutors: Former Latrobe man was methamphetamine distributor
A former Latrobe man was sentenced earlier this month to five years in a federal prison in connection with drug trafficking activity involving methamphetamine across the region. Joshua Birrell, 40, was ordered to spend four years on supervised release after the prison term. Prosecutors said he was one of several...
Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge
A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
wccsradio.com
JURY SELECTION FOR TWO CASES SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled for today for an Indiana woman facing several drug charges from 2018. Court documents show that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was charged with three counts of manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, filing a false insurance claim and procuring drugs through fraudulent means for an incident on July 20th. She had also faced charges in Blair County of administering drugs without a doctor’s order, reckless endangerment and failure to keep records for several incidents while she was a nurse at UPMC Altoona.
