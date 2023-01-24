Read full article on original website
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
Volunteers urged to sign up to mass Generation Scotland study
Thousands of volunteers are being sought to take part in a huge study looking at Scotland's health. Participants will be asked to submit saliva samples and allow access to medical records - to help to understand the nation's health priorities. The Generation Scotland study has run since 2006 and has...
The Scotland Travel Guide
Ben Lomond Mountain PathPhoto byOur Big Escape Photos. The Budget Scotland Travel Guide includes important travel planning tips that will allow you to see and do more on your budget. Learn how you can benefit.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
American bully dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
‘Business-like’ talks between Scottish and UK ministers amid gender reform row
Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law...
Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh. Emergency service crews were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at 11:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five...
Cost of living crisis: Castle Douglas' budget supermarket battle
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The small town of Castle Douglas in the south of Scotland has been at the centre of a budget supermarket battle. It already has a Tesco and a Co-op but now Aldi wants to open a store. The proposals have been supported by...
Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
F1 British Grand Prix: Silverstone track invaders risked harm, court hears
Five people said to have invaded the track at the start of the F1 British Grand Prix posed a serious risk of harm to drivers and marshals, a court heard. The invasion by climate activists from the Just Stop Oil group took place at Silverstone, Northamptonshire, in July, Northampton Crown Court was told.
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Arthur Lamb dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31. Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday. He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached...
