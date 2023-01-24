Read full article on original website
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K
Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
Whit
Rowan NAACP hosts first meeting of the semester
As students enjoyed pizza, music, and Kahoot, the NAACP met for the first time during the spring semester to discuss their agenda for the rest of the academic year. Following an eventful fall semester, Tuesday, Jan. 24, served as a welcome back for the Rowan chapter of the NAACP. President Gabrielle Langevine led a general body meeting that set the stage for what is to come in the spring. The club outlined its three primary initiatives for the semester, explained by Director of Public Relations Sidney Toussaint.
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
dallasexpress.com
AI Passes Business School Exam
An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
New Partnership To Enhance Outdoor Spaces At Tribal Schools
A new partnership between the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) and Trust for Public Land (TPL) aims to make outdoor spaces at several Tribal Community schools more culturally relevant. The partnership, known as the Tribal Community Schoolyards Pilot Program, will work with nine Tribal Schools to enhance...
One Green Planet
Childhood Trauma Linked to Increased Environmental Engagement in Adulthood, Per New Study
A recent study published in Scientific Reports has found a link between childhood experiences and adult environmental engagement. Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder and Loyola University discovered that individuals who experienced childhood trauma, traveled, and had experiences in nature were more likely to engage in private “green behavior,” such as recycling, driving or flying less, and taking shorter showers.
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
Quartz
A father of 4 neurodivergent children brings his learnings to work
I’m the father of four neurodivergent children—each has ADHD, two are dyslexic, and two are autistic (ASD). And, each of our children is thriving. Our family is a neurodiverse team. As parents and leaders in our home, my spouse, Jennifer, and I strive to provide an environment that values their abilities and meets their specific needs. Jennifer is a clinical social worker who specializes in child and family therapy. I’ve spent 20 years leading teams to solve messy technical and human problems. Our professional expertise has often sparked new ideas that also influence our parenting.
"Shooting for a Greener Future: How a Film and Television Tax Incentive with Sustainable Guidelines Can Benefit Florida"
As a leader in sustainable production practices in the film and television industry, I have spoken at universities such as Syracuse University, Grinnell College, and New York Institute of Technology, as well as serving as a National Speaker for The Green Festival Expo and other events. My background as an aerospace engineer and environmental engineer, as well as my experience on shows like the NBC drama "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," have given me a unique perspective on the importance of sustainable production practices in the industry.
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
MedicalXpress
Biomedical institutions agree on a set of open science practices to monitor
Eighty stakeholders from twenty major biomedical research institutions across the globe have agreed upon a list of 19 open science practices to be implemented and monitored. The study, led by Dr. Kelly Cobey, Scientist and Director of the Open Science and Meta Research Program at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Canada, forms the basis for the future development of institutional digital dashboards that will display that institution's compliance with open science practices. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS Biology on January 24.
