The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
California farm shooter admits guilt, says mentally ill: report
The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers in California told a US reporter Thursday that he was guilty and said he believes he is suffering from mental illness. "He described to me that he believes that he suffers from some sort of mental illness," she said.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
‘Earth Mama’ Review: A Young, Black Mother Fights an Uncaring System for Herself and Her Family
Film hasn’t often been kind to young Black mothers like Gia in “Earth Mama.” Too often, women who are struggling to do the best they can by their children are blamed for their own circumstances. The presumption is they have squandered their opportunities to live and do better, but the problem, as “Earth Mama” illustrates, is too often they haven’t been given shoes, let alone bootstraps.
Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized
PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.
WalMart Shooter Advised: "The Worst Type of Emotions Is Not Having Any"
On January 19, Ronald Ray Mosley appeared in mental health court because of his previous assault on four fellow employees. After that hearing, he went home, wrote a suicide note, then took a gun to his former place of employment, shooting a store associate in the face before shooting at police officers.
UPDATE: After harrowing journey, Pakistani migrant’s asylum case could be decided in May
"That's when I was robbed, beaten and then I had to spend more than a month in a Tijuana immigration detention center where they would keep people for only four to five days, but they kept me there for a really long time and that was a really difficult time.
As Dry January Wraps Up, We Asked People Who Have Reduced Their Alcohol Intake Or Quit Drinking Entirely To Share Their Stories
If you’re trying to drink less or not at all — for whatever reason — these are worth reading.
Randy Gonzalez, father of popular Enkyboys TikTok duo, dead at 35
Randy Gonzalez, the father of the TikTok duo Enkyboys, died Wednesday of colon cancer, his brother confirmed. He was 35. David Gonzalez told CBS News that his brother was placed in hospice care last week. TMZ was the first outlet to report Randy Gonzalez’s death. David Gonzalez also confirmed...
Smoking ban signs in Times Square target weed smokers. But is anyone listening?
The Times Square Alliance placed signs around Times Square reminding New Yorkers to refrain from smoking weed in the plaza, though it’s unclear their message is reaching smokers.
