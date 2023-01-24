ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

abc23.com

Rt 56 Expressway Rollover Accident

Cambria County 911 officials say one person was transported to Conemaugh Hospital early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle, rollover crash along Route 56. Dispatchers say crews were called to the scene of the crash, in the area of the Route 56 bypass and the Singer Road Overpass, just before 6 a.m.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

VACANT HOUSE CATCHES FIRE IN BIG RUN

Last evening a vacant house that was being renovated caught on fire on East Main Street in Big Run and spread between two residences. Today’s Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene where several fire companies assisted the Big Run Area VFC and rescued two people who were at home next door while their house caught fire.
BIG RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
wccsradio.com

WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES

The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE CRASHES REPORTED ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana County first responders had an early start this morning as four vehicle accidents were reported within two hours. The first report was a vehicle accident in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident around 7:52 this morning along Route 22 East near Palmerton Road, just east of Pine...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Fire destroys Bedford County storage facility

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Bedford County say a local storage facility is considered to be a "total loss" after being destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. The Bedford Fire Chief says crews were dispatched to the facility, located along the 6000 block of Milligans Cove Road, in Manns Choice, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987

State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.

At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Parkway East crash near turnpike

A passenger was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The person was in a van that was traveling near the on ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers said the van left the road, hit a guard rail and drove over an embankment.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating turnpike hit-and-run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a tractor-trailer that took off after hitting an International Harvester truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Both vehicles were heading east on the turnpike in Stonycreek Township on Friday, Jan. 20, around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers. The tractor-trailer went to pass the International Harvester 4000 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

