Pennsylvania State

yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Rise in Western Pa. as Demand Increases

Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.779 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In Warren, the average price is $3.799, while it is $3.796 in Bradford, $3.773 in Brookville, and $3.763 in Erie. Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.8 cents...
WARREN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices

A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
FREEPORT, PA
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.

PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PACE OF FLU SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that there have been increases in the number of flu cases both across the state and in Indiana County, but again, the pace is slowing down. According to statistics released yesterday, the number of flu cases in Pennsylvania as of January 21st was 174,964,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out

Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Planned Wednesday for Pennsylvania Interstates

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to impose vehicle restrictions Wednesday due to the snowy, cold weather expected. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.:. Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

