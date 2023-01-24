ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, January 27th, 2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan!. Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis makes a tour stop tonight (Friday) at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. Tickets start at just $30. https://www.weillcenter.com/events/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
97ZOK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges

Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI

January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

New look signals new life for former car dealership building

THE FORMER Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port Washington ihas been given a facelift and a new sign declaring the buidling the new home of Hollander Chocolate. The shadow of the former sign could be seen on the building last year when Hollander owner Doug Podzilni (inset photo) showed off his company’s products while announcing the move. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Don’t Crap Where You Eat

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores

Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall. At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom. The cards were stolen in November. Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and...
BROOKFIELD, WI

