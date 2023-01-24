Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, January 27th, 2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan!. Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis makes a tour stop tonight (Friday) at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. Tickets start at just $30. https://www.weillcenter.com/events/dean-z-the-ultimate-elvis/
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
ozaukeepress.com
Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges
Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
ozaukeepress.com
New look signals new life for former car dealership building
THE FORMER Ernie von Schledorn car dealership on South Spring Street in Port Washington ihas been given a facelift and a new sign declaring the buidling the new home of Hollander Chocolate. The shadow of the former sign could be seen on the building last year when Hollander owner Doug Podzilni (inset photo) showed off his company’s products while announcing the move. Photos by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
shepherdexpress.com
Don’t Crap Where You Eat
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall. At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom. The cards were stolen in November. Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and...
