SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles
Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Entertainment Performance Times Announced For Buddy Russ Benefit In Sulphur, Louisiana On Feb 5
Last week, we announced that friends of Your Buddy Russ have come together to put on a benefit for Russ who has been driving you home for years in the afternoons here on Gator 99.5. Russ was diagnosed with Cancer a couple of years ago and he went through a...
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration
Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
Famous McNeese State University Alumni From Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese State University has been making Southwest Louisiana proud for decades with competitive sports teams and delivering a top-notch educational experience. But did you know McNeese has cranked out tons of famous alumni? Geaux Big Blue!
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
beauregardnews.com
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
KPLC TV
Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
[Photos] Boater Sinks Truck At The Prien Lake Park Boat Launch In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Talk about a bad day fishing. Usually, you throw fish back in the water, not your truck. The Lake Charles Police, Fire Department, and an Ambulance were called to the scene to check out the boater to make sure he was okay. To our knowledge, no injuries occurred during the incident.
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
