SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles
Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
Entertainment Performance Times Announced For Buddy Russ Benefit In Sulphur, Louisiana On Feb 5
Last week, we announced that friends of Your Buddy Russ have come together to put on a benefit for Russ who has been driving you home for years in the afternoons here on Gator 99.5. Russ was diagnosed with Cancer a couple of years ago and he went through a...
Iowa Rabbit Festival is Coming Back To Lake Charles And Releases 2023 Entertainment Lineup
If there is one thing we love in Southwest Louisiana is our festivals. One of those festivals we have been missing the last few years is the Iowa Rabbit Festival. The festival had to take a few years off due to the pandemic and hurricanes but we are happy to announce that it is back! The festival originated in Iowa, Louisiana, and took place in the city park.
Diamond Rio Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana in April
If you are a fan of 90s country, then we have just the thing for you! The 90s country band Diamond Rio is going on tour in 2023 and one of their stops on the tour will be right here in Lake Charles, La. Diamond Rio burst onto the country...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
Gumbo Cookoff And Dance Set For Feb 18th In Iowa, Louisiana
The Mardi Gras season is in full swing and everyone is starting to fill up their calendar with things to do this season. From parades to Mardi Gras Balls to chicken runs, Louisiana's favorite holiday is here. Have you ever been to a traditional Mardi Gras chicken run and dance?...
T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration
Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
[PHOTOS] Most Expensive House In Lake Charles, Louisiana Currently For Sale
If you got close to $3 million laying around, this amazing home in Lake Charles could be yours. Rare opportunity! 1 Acre on Prien Lake with incredible views! Gated Community! Resort-like living with 115 feet of waterfront with bulkhead and boat dock, heated and chilled in-ground pool, hot tub, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and huge outdoor porch with incredible views of the lake! READ MORE...
Kaplan B&B Wins 'Bed & Breakfast of the Year'
Part of the consideration for the award is how the business impacts the tourism industry.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
Famous McNeese State University Alumni From Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese State University has been making Southwest Louisiana proud for decades with competitive sports teams and delivering a top-notch educational experience. But did you know McNeese has cranked out tons of famous alumni? Geaux Big Blue!
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
