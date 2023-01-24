ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles

Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Iowa Rabbit Festival is Coming Back To Lake Charles And Releases 2023 Entertainment Lineup

If there is one thing we love in Southwest Louisiana is our festivals. One of those festivals we have been missing the last few years is the Iowa Rabbit Festival. The festival had to take a few years off due to the pandemic and hurricanes but we are happy to announce that it is back! The festival originated in Iowa, Louisiana, and took place in the city park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11

After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration

Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

[PHOTOS] Most Expensive House In Lake Charles, Louisiana Currently For Sale

If you got close to $3 million laying around, this amazing home in Lake Charles could be yours. Rare opportunity! 1 Acre on Prien Lake with incredible views! Gated Community! Resort-like living with 115 feet of waterfront with bulkhead and boat dock, heated and chilled in-ground pool, hot tub, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and huge outdoor porch with incredible views of the lake! READ MORE...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch

Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
