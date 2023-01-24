Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Range Rover D350 First Drive: This Diesel Delivers
The best Toyota Land Cruiser I ever drove? The V-8 diesel-powered 200 Series VX Sahara I took through crocodile-infested northern Australia 10 years ago. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class I truly lust after? It's not the thundering G63 or even the mad G63 4x42. It's the G400d, the one with Mercedes-Benz's smooth 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel under the hood. And my favorite version of the 2023 Range Rover? If you've picked up on the theme here, you've already said it's the diesel-powered D350. And you're right.
electrek.co
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
electrek.co
Polestar 4 apparently spotted in China as sporty Tesla Model Y challenger
Polestar’s sporty SUV coupe, slated to compete with the Tesla Model Y, was reportedly spotted for the first time in China. The Polestar 4 is the automaker’s second electric SUV in an exciting lineup of vehicles. Spy shots of the Polestar 4 test vehicle in China. Polestar has...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s Full Self-Driving value
Elon Musk made new comments about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving effort, saying he believes that only some “smart retail investors” understand the value that Tesla is going to create. During Tesla’s conference call for the release of its Q4 2022 financial results yesterday, CEO Elon Musk made some...
electrek.co
Lucid unveils an EV racing motor but – spoiler alert! – it’s already driving Formula E’s Gen3 cars
Lucid Group has shared an interestingly timed press release late this evening/early this morning, depending on where you live. The American automaker has unveiled a new electric drive unit designed specifically for motorsports, including the “world’s leading single-seater electric racing series.” One look at the photo above is a clear indication this drive unit is for Formula E, but better still, Lucid shared that the technology is already present in all of the Gen3 EVs competing in the ninth season of the championship series that began two weeks ago.
electrek.co
Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
electrek.co
‘Electric sky jeep’ plane completes maiden flight with hopes to transport doctors and supplies to countries in need
A UK-based aviation project called NUNCATS has successfully completed the maiden flight of its all-electric plane, described as an “electric sky jeep.” Looking ahead, the project’s goal is to expand the availability of healthcare by transporting doctors, medical supplies, and other cargo to remote parts of the world with zero emissions, helping save lives.
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company adds torque sensor upgrades to its US-built cruiser e-bikes
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just announced a big upgrade option to two of its slick cruiser e-bike models. The Model A and Model X now both come with the option for a torque sensor for their pedal assist operation. If you’re not familiar with a torque sensor...
electrek.co
Segway’s latest Ninebot electric scooters see first discounts in New Green Deals
Winter weather might not be the best time to actually cruise around an electric scooter, but the off season is the perfect chance to lock-in some savings on a new EV. Three recently-released offerings from Segway are getting in on the discounts today, delivering some of the very first chances to bring home the new reveals for less than MSRP. Broken down below the fold, we also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Volta trucks sells over 300 all-electric trucks totaling more than $92M in revenue
Ahead of its start of series production next quarter, commercial EV startup Volta Trucks announced it has locked in customer orders for over 300 of its all-electric Volta Zero trucks. These orders alone secure a huge chunk of the company’s overall production targets for 2023, representing customer demand and cause for optimism as Volta Trucks finally looks to begin initial EV deliveries and expand to additional markets.
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes announces ‘New Rad’ after saying that it ‘made mistakes’
The CEO of Rad Power Bikes, the leading electric bicycle company in North America, just sent out a mass email committing to changes that it says will strengthen the company’s focus on safety, reliability, and customer service. “A new era of innovation.” That’s what was emblazoned across the top...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
electrek.co
Tesla announces $3.6b Semi, 4680 battery factories in Nevada but questions abound
Tesla has officially announced its expected new battery and Semi factories in Northern Nevada, along with $3.6 billion in investment to make them happen. But are these actually new factories, or simply the completion of Gigafactory Nevada to its originally planned size?. Earlier today we reported on the Nevada Governor...
Comments / 0