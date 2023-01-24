The Wizards walked into the Toyota Center on Wednesday evening boasting a three-game winning streak but were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought battle in Dallas less than 24 hours earlier. It took the Wizards some time to get going, but once they did, it was enough for a win over the Rockets. A fourth-quarter scoring push from Kyle Kuzma lifted Washington to a 108-103 victory.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO