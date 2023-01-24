Read full article on original website
Related
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Hall of Famer roasts Terence Crawford for Errol Spence Jr. fail
Welterweight champion Terence Crawford faced some hard truths this week regarding his failed fight with fellow belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella came in solid on Crawford when the Omaha man asked his followers about the NFL Playoffs. Crawford asked: “Which is worse? Losing and...
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
sportszion.com
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
Is Artur Beterbiev the hardest puncher in boxing today?
Artur Beterbiev isn’t your run-of-the-mill knockout artist. The light heavyweight champ and his handlers insist he’s a well-rounded fighter. And he is. He was a two-time Olympian for his native Russia, meaning his game is built on a solid fundamental foundation. You can’t get around one overwhelming statistic,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Finalized For April 1 At O2 Arena In London
Jermaine Franklin has secured another opportunity to try to ruin Dillian Whyte’s plans. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Franklin and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for an April 1 bout at O2 Arena in London. The Daily Mail, a London tabloid, first reported that the Joshua-Franklin fight is set.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde on Beterbiev fight: “It’s definitely going to finish inside the distance”
By Matt Lieberman: Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) says his fight with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will “definitely” end inside the distance on Saturday night when he challenges the unbeaten champion for his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles at the OVO Arena in London, England.
worldboxingnews.net
Three standout fights everybody wants to happen in 2023
For in-deep boxing fans, there are fights every week that carry an element of interest and the potential for something big to happen. The fight game is always moving forward one way or the other, but there is no doubt that some bouts catch the attention more than others. These battles take place between hardened and popular fighters, and fill column inches as reliably as they activate people interested in sports betting PH. There are maybe three or four standout clashes every year that will be talked about in years to come, with more than a few other exciting ones sprinkled in.
MMAmania.com
Florian: Top PFL heavyweights can hang with UFC’s best — even Francis Ngannou
Former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may no longer be ruling the 265-pound roost after fighting out his UFC contract, but “The Predator” is still considered by many to be the finest heavyweight fighter in the world. Some of the top dogs in PFL could change that status. That’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Chris Weidman set for combat sports return at Polaris 23 in grappling match against Owen Livesey
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is slated for his combat sports return. The former titleholder has been out of action since his clash with Uriah Hall in April 2021. In that outing at UFC 261, Weidman shattered his leg when throwing a kick. ‘Prime Time’ checked the blow, causing the injury, and giving Hall the first-ever victory in promotional history without throwing a strike.
sportszion.com
“He’s average at best” Anthony Smith doesn’t see a long boxing career for Francis Ngannou
The dust has cleared surrounding Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC after contract negotiations failed. Many UFC analysts and fans alike have been sharing their take on the whole situation. UFC Light-heavyweight Anthony Smith also spoke on the Heavyweight champ’s potential future moves and how he might fare as a boxer.
Comments / 0