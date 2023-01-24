For in-deep boxing fans, there are fights every week that carry an element of interest and the potential for something big to happen. The fight game is always moving forward one way or the other, but there is no doubt that some bouts catch the attention more than others. These battles take place between hardened and popular fighters, and fill column inches as reliably as they activate people interested in sports betting PH. There are maybe three or four standout clashes every year that will be talked about in years to come, with more than a few other exciting ones sprinkled in.

2 DAYS AGO