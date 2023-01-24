ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fridge too far? Living sustainably in NYC by unplugging

NEW YORK (AP) — For some people who believe in sustainable living, it's not enough to recycle and compost. They’ve reduced their annual waste to zero, or close to it. They’ve ditched the clothes dryer, maybe, or given up flying. In the case of Manhattanite Josh Spodek, his efforts to go packaging-free changed his mindset so drastically that it led him to reduce his electrical consumption to near zero. He even ditched his fridge, which he said was the biggest source of electrical use in his apartment. Spodek is experimenting in living nearly grid-free in a city that in many ways is the epitome of grids. He says he’s not against refrigeration in general. But he views it as unnecessary for everyone to have one.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer's death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Twenty-four-year-old Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted last month in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell was Sentenced Monday. The 24-year-old Pierce died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, connecting the two states.
