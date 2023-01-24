Read full article on original website
There's been another shooting massacre in California. This one in Half Moon Bay
Authorities say a gunman killed seven people and wounded another in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay just south of San Francisco. It was the second mass shooting in the state in three days. Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on...
The Half Moon Bay shooting suspect is set to appear in court
The man accused of fatally shooting seven coworkers Monday in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay is being arraigned today. 66-year-old Chunli Zhao is being held on seven first-degree murder charges and one charge of attempted murder for the shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay. Authorities say he opened fire at a mushroom farm where he worked, then at a second agricultural site nearby.
7 people have been killed in 2 related shootings in Half Moon Bay, California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says...
A gunman kills seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday night
A gunman shot and killed seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., last night. Authorities have arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, whom they believe to be the shooter. They say he is cooperating.
The death toll in the Monterey Park shooting rises to 11
We have to take a moment to distinguish between two mass shootings, both in California, both in the last few days. One shooting came yesterday in Half Moon Bay. In that rural community. A man opened fire at a farm and a plant nursery and killed seven people. INSKEEP: Then...
