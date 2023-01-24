Read full article on original website
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
Bay Area grannies kick off the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year hip-hop dance, music video
The Grant Avenue Follies dance troupe started in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1950s.
Copita Tequileria y Comida Is Coming to Willow Glen
Founded by Larry Mindel and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and chef Joanne Weir, the eatery is known for its gluten-free options and extensive selection of tequila.
KQED
How a Passion for Graffiti Led to the Opening of San José’s New Gallery, 1Culture
Just across the street from San José’s City Hall, the epicenter of local political power, real estate broker Andrew Espino has opened 1Culture, a new gallery with a vision that represents his lifelong love of hip-hop, the oldies and the graffiti scene of the late 1980s. During his...
them.us
Trans Activism Community Shares Tributes to Ivory Nicole Smith
A beloved member of San Francisco’s trans community was reportedly found dead last night. Although local news has yet to cover the incident, the San Francisco Transgender District’s official Instagram account posted the news of Ivory Nicole Smith’s death last night. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized cultural district of its kind, according to the project’s website. Comprising several blocks in the Tenderloin, the district was founded by three Black trans women in 2017, and aims to create a “safe, welcoming and empowering neighborhood led by trans people.”
sfstandard.com
Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations
Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Surveying SF’s Japanese sandos
A weekly menu of places to eat and people to meet, today’s Good Taste is dedicated to surveying the current Japanese sando scene in San Francisco. Though not all of the spots recommended here adhere to the conventions of serving a katsu cutlet or egg salad on untoasted, crustless shokupan (milk bread), they collectively represent how the city interprets the sando. All are worth sharing with a friend (or going HAM on your own).
7x7.com
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco
Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
Chef Daniel Tellez Reynoso Is Behind a New Concept Coming to Polk Gulch
Reynoso is the Director of Food and Beverage at Bartlett Hall and the former Executive Chef at Copita Tequileria y Comida, a Mexican restaurant in Sausalito.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Eater
Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay
South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment
You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
amadorvalleytoday.org
New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets
The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
