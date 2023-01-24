A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.

TIMONIUM, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO