Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
False report charges filed after accidental shooting in Jonesboro turns into investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot...
KATV
COVID numbers spike in Craighead County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A contagious variant of COVID could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the newest cases with a total of 201.
Comments / 0