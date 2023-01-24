ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KATV

COVID numbers spike in Craighead County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A contagious variant of COVID could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the newest cases with a total of 201.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

