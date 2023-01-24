ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1077 WRKR

Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?

No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals

LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

10 Easy Ways to Instantly Anger a Michigander

When moving to Michigan, there are a few things you should keep in mind while interacting with those that have lived in the state for a long time. I, as someone who moved from Florida a few years ago, learned a few of these lessons very quickly. So, I'm hoping to pass my learned experience on to you. Either that or I'm going to further anger my fellow Michiganders. Let's see.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Detroit’s Ford Field To Host Two USFL Teams in 2023

The USFL made a return to the football universe last year after a 37-year absence. They were able to play in a "bubble-like" scenario in Birmingham, Alabama, last year. The Championship was played in Canton, Ohio, in which the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars to claim the inaugural championship.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Have You Tried Michigan’s Largest Pizza?

Over the weekend of January 20th, Pizza Hut attempted to set a world record in honor of national pie day. They made a pizza big enough to share 68,000 slices with people all over Los Angeles. However, let's be honest: It feels a little sketchy to eat a pizza big enough to fill an arena floor. I wont' be signing up to eat one the size of the floor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, even if it is the name of the building.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

New trade school to open in Westland

A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
WESTLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
