No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
I love a good speakeasy, especially the ones that really commit to the bit. You either have to know the secret word or have to know where the secret door is to get in. And most of them tend to have some pretty incredible drinks. So when I found out...
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
When moving to Michigan, there are a few things you should keep in mind while interacting with those that have lived in the state for a long time. I, as someone who moved from Florida a few years ago, learned a few of these lessons very quickly. So, I'm hoping to pass my learned experience on to you. Either that or I'm going to further anger my fellow Michiganders. Let's see.
The USFL made a return to the football universe last year after a 37-year absence. They were able to play in a "bubble-like" scenario in Birmingham, Alabama, last year. The Championship was played in Canton, Ohio, in which the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars to claim the inaugural championship.
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
This is personally one of my biggest fears. This is not a problem we Michiganders on the west side of the state have to worry about but any time I'm in the Detroit area, or anywhere near the Michigan-Canada border for that fact, I'm absolutely terrified I'm going to take the wrong exit and wind up on the wrong country!
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Over the weekend of January 20th, Pizza Hut attempted to set a world record in honor of national pie day. They made a pizza big enough to share 68,000 slices with people all over Los Angeles. However, let's be honest: It feels a little sketchy to eat a pizza big enough to fill an arena floor. I wont' be signing up to eat one the size of the floor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, even if it is the name of the building.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
There are so many things in high school I wish I would have learned that ended up being a massive deal as an adult. I've said for years that there is SO much wasted knowledge in high school going towards things we'll never apply to real life. Like... making limestone...
