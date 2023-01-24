ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos defender D.J. Jones endorses coach candidate DeMeco Ryans

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has endorsed coach candidate Sean Payton, one of the NFL’s best offensive coaches in recent memory.

On the other side of the ball, a Broncos defensive lineman has endorsed one of the brightest up-and-coming defensive coaches in the NFL.

“Since we saying who we want as the head coach, I want Meco!” Denver defender D.J. Jones wrote on his Instagram story last week.

“Meco,” of course, is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who had an in-person interview with the Broncos last week.

Ryans, 38, is a former Pro Bowl linebacker who is considered a top head coach candidate this offseason. Jones and Denver cornerback K’Waun Williams both played under the coach in San Francisco before signing with the Broncos last year.

Because the 49ers have advanced to the NFC championship game, Ryans will not be available for a second-round interview until next week. So if he is a finalist for the job, Ryans could delay Denver’s head coach search.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

