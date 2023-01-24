Mayor Adams Opposes Governor Hochul’s Ban On Gas Stoves

Mayor Adams is speaking out against a proposal by Governor Hochul to ban gas stoves in New York.

“People don't realize electric stoves can't give you the right setting when you are cooking something if you're a good cook,” Mayor Adams said.

The governor’s plan would phase out gas hookups, beginning with smaller buildings and then moving to larger ones. But Mayor Adams doesn’t want to give up his gas stove.

“I'm a good cook and that electric stove just doesn't, it doesn't cook for me,” Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images