New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Opposes Governor Hochul’s Ban On Gas Stoves

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
 2 days ago
Mayor Adams is speaking out against a proposal by Governor Hochul to ban gas stoves in New York.

“People don't realize electric stoves can't give you the right setting when you are cooking something if you're a good cook,” Mayor Adams said.

The governor’s plan would phase out gas hookups, beginning with smaller buildings and then moving to larger ones. But Mayor Adams doesn’t want to give up his gas stove.

“I'm a good cook and that electric stove just doesn't, it doesn't cook for me,” Adams said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 12

Meredith Benjamin
2d ago

Wow. At least found one that Adams did right. People can't afford to change the line from gas to electric and buy a new stove. There's a lot to learning new things. Thanks Adam for standing up for us for once. Do it more often. Like crime in NYC

Reply
4
David Furman
2d ago

He's a broken clock. But of course he doesn't even make the sound argument- the objection shouldn't be about cooking quality but should instead be about government overreach.

Reply(1)
2
 

710 WOR

