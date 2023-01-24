Read full article on original website
Letting you have the perfect birth of a child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a huge rise in people wanting to have their babies at home or a non-hospital birth. In the world we live in now with COVID always lingering, health is a top priority for all. Roots & Wings Midwifery is here to help make...
Rare & Unique Chiropractic Practice in Knoxville
Migraines, vertigo, neck pain, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis are also signs that patients may have postural distortions in the cervical spine. To help, the practice of NUCCA is an option to consider.
Knoxville Chinese Culture gets ready for a party
Although the Lunar New Year has passed, the celebration is continuing in East Tennessee as the Knoxville Chinese Culture organization hosts the East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
Movement disorder neurologist breaks down Parkinson’s
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local physician is taking you through the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson's disease. If you or someone you know have been affected by Parkinson's, a local organization is hosting a free event to bring expert insight. The lunch-talk will be held on...
Back & Sweeter than Ever
Chocolatefest Knoxville is back to satisfying everyone's sweet tooth. After two years off due to covid, the event is finally back. It's a combination of shopping and eating all in one. Guests can sample chocolates from area chocolatiers, restaurants, and bakeries.
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years.
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
‘We’re not giving up’: 12-year-old’s road to recovery from cancer
A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend.
Lawsuit claims Pigeon Forge hotel employed children
A federal lawsuit filed against a Pigeon Forge hotel alleging it violated labor laws by denying workers wages and employing minors, two of which where under the age of 12.
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
Two charged with attempted murder
According to the Knoxville Police Department, Alexis Michelle Page, 19, and Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, both of Knoxville, were charged with attempted second-degree murder after they allegedly went to a woman's home and fired 13 shots at her home and car.
Sevier Co. searching for 4 endangered runaway teens who may be traveling together
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is searching for four endangered teenagers who ran away Wednesday. Deputies believe the four know each other and said they are possibly traveling together in a red 1996 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with a Tennessee tag 559BJNY. The four are...
Safire Technology Group expanding into Knoxville
A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville.
Date set for Orange & White game at Neyland Stadium
Following Tennessee's best football season in over 20 years, the university has announced the date for the 2023 spring practice game.
Partial unsupervised tethering ban passes
Knoxville City Council heard the second reading of a proposed ban on unsupervised tethering at their meeting Tuesday night. The only council member to oppose to ban last time around was the CEO of Young Williams Animal Center.
Tuesday marks 'Zaevion Dobson Day' in honor of 15-year-old who died shielding friends from gunshots
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2015, 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson died shielding his friends from gunshots. It attracted the attention of then-President Barack Obama, who called it an act of heroism. In 2016, the Knox County Commission dedicated Jan. 24 to Zaevion Dobson, creating "Zaevion Dobson Day." Seven years later,...
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
