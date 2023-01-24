ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Letting you have the perfect birth of a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a huge rise in people wanting to have their babies at home or a non-hospital birth. In the world we live in now with COVID always lingering, health is a top priority for all. Roots & Wings Midwifery is here to help make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rare & Unique Chiropractic Practice in Knoxville

Migraines, vertigo, neck pain, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis are also signs that patients may have postural distortions in the cervical spine. To help, the practice of NUCCA is an option to consider.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Chinese Culture gets ready for a party

Although the Lunar New Year has passed, the celebration is continuing in East Tennessee as the Knoxville Chinese Culture organization hosts the East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Movement disorder neurologist breaks down Parkinson’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local physician is taking you through the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson's disease. If you or someone you know have been affected by Parkinson's, a local organization is hosting a free event to bring expert insight. The lunch-talk will be held on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Back & Sweeter than Ever

Chocolatefest Knoxville is back to satisfying everyone's sweet tooth. After two years off due to covid, the event is finally back. It's a combination of shopping and eating all in one. Guests can sample chocolates from area chocolatiers, restaurants, and bakeries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lawsuit claims Pigeon Forge hotel employed children

A federal lawsuit filed against a Pigeon Forge hotel alleging it violated labor laws by denying workers wages and employing minors, two of which where under the age of 12.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Two charged with attempted murder

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Alexis Michelle Page, 19, and Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, both of Knoxville, were charged with attempted second-degree murder after they allegedly went to a woman's home and fired 13 shots at her home and car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Safire Technology Group expanding into Knoxville

A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Partial unsupervised tethering ban passes

Knoxville City Council heard the second reading of a proposed ban on unsupervised tethering at their meeting Tuesday night. The only council member to oppose to ban last time around was the CEO of Young Williams Animal Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN

