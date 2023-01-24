Read full article on original website
NECN
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
‘Unimaginable:’ 2 children dead, baby hospitalized; mom expected to be charged, prosecutors say
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out of a […]
whdh.com
‘Surreal’: Neighbors, residents grapple with deaths of young children in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a family in Duxbury say they’re shaken and struggling to come to terms with the deaths of two young children and the serious injury of an infant at a home in their neighborhood. The same day prosecutors announced warrants charging the mother in...
universalhub.com
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
whdh.com
Salem Police working to make Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police are putting in extra effort to make sure Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California involving members of the Asian community. The department says officers will be making more regular visits to these local businesses to help them...
whdh.com
Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
After recent violence, city council grapples with putting police back in schools
"It is clear that the Boston Public Schools require immediate public safety attention and swift actions to ensure a safe learning environment for all our students." Four of the 13 Boston City Councilors are urging the Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, Mary Skipper, to bring Boston Police back into classrooms.
whdh.com
Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
NECN
After Brawl, 4 City Councilors Keep Calling for Police, Metal Detectors in Boston Schools
A fight between a group of middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy took place as city councilors have been debating whether police officers and metal detectors need to be in place in all of Boston's public schools. Four members of the Boston City Council have sent a letter to...
whdh.com
Everett house fire leaves 6 displaced
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze. A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under...
Boston’s population is booming but bus fleet shrinking, says study
BOSTON — Boston has never been bigger. But the city’s fleet of buses has not kept pace with its booming population, according to a new study. Although Greater Boston’s population has grown 53 percent over the past 50 years, there are currently fewer buses on the roads than there were in 1972, according to a new study by the LiveableStreets Alliance and the Institute for Transportation and Developmental Policy.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
MBTA announces slew of changes that will impact service on subway lines, commuter rail
BOSTON — A slew of upcoming service changes will impact riders who rely on the Orange, Green, and Red lines, as well as one heavily trafficked commuter rail line, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Thursday. Orange and Green line service changes will be implemented in downtown Boston area...
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Left Unanswered After Video Shows Brutal Fight at Boston Latin Academy that Left Female Student Hospitalized – No Arrests At This Time Per Police
Earlier today, January 23 2023, at approximately 10:15 hours, Boston Police Officers responded to assist members of Boston Public School Safety Service (formally School Police) after a large fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy at 205 Townsend Street in Roxbury. Boston Police radio traffic obtained by LB617 can clearly hear a female detective request additional officers and Boston EMS to the scene for a teenage female who had either been stabbed or slashed.
